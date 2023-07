You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

You contain multitudes: Somatic mutation and genomic diversity in human brain Air date: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Christopher Walsh is Bullard Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology at Harvard Medical School, Chief of the Division of Genetics at Boston Children's Hospital, and an Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. He completed his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees at the University of Chicago. After a neurology residency and chief residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, he completed a research fellowship in genetics at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Walsh has studied patterns of neural stem cell division, cell fate choices, and cell migrations in the developing cerebral cortex, and has pioneered the analysis of human genetic diseases that disrupt the cerebral cortex. Among his awards are a Jacob Javits Neuroscience Investigator Award from the NINDS, the Dreifuss-Penry Award from the American Academy of Neurology, the Derek Denny-Brown Award from the American Neurological Association, the Wilder Penfield Award of the Middle Eastern Medical Assembly, and the Research Award from the American Epilepsy Society.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Christopher A. Walsh, M.D., Ph.D., Harvard Medical School Runtime: 1 hour