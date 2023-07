You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH HEAL Initiative: Toward Developing Quantitative Imaging and Other Relevant Biomarkers of Myofascial Tissues for Clinical Pain Management (RFA-AT-24-003) Technical Assistance Webinar Air date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) invites you to join us on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET for a technical assistance webinar to learn more about RFA-AT-24-003 - "HEAL Initiative: Toward Developing Quantitative Imaging and Other Relevant Biomarkers of Myofascial Tissues for Clinical Pain Management (R61/R33, Clinical Trial Required)" (REISSUE). This webinar is provided for potential applicants who want to learn details about this exciting and unique notice of funding opportunity focusing on myofascial tissues for clinical pain management. Highlights of this webinar include an overview of the scope and impact of this initiative from Dr. Helene M. Langevin, National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) director, as well as application considerations and review requirements from NCCIH program and review staff. A portion of the webinar is entirely devoted to answering applicant questions.



For more information go to https://www.nccih.nih.gov/news/events/heal-initiative-toward-developing-quantitative-imaging-and-other-relevant-biomarkers-of-myofascial-tissues-for-clinical-pain-management-rfa-at-24-003-technical-assistance-webinar Author: National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, NIH Runtime: 1 hour