Trade-off Resiliencies, Competing Disease Risks, and Ageotypes Virtual Workshop (Day 2) Air date: Friday, September 29, 2023, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Age is the primary risk factor for most major medical conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD), cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative diseases. Aging, disease development, respectively resilience, are thus interconnected, but the molecular pathways and cellular mechanisms involved are not well understood. Deep multi-omics profiling appears to distinguish four molecular patterns of aging in individuals, “ageotypes,” that may be connected to competing risk of age-associated diseases. Recent research indicates that development of CVD or cancer are perhaps due to trade-offs between certain genes and processes, such as cell proliferation or senescence, as well as the different types of one’s resiliencies to the variety of stresses that accumulate with age. An example of an immune-mediated dichotomy between Cancer or CVD was illustrated by the recent discovery of trade-offs associated with Clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP) mutations that accumulate with age in white blood cells. While CHIP increases the risk of hematological cancers, it also doubles the risk of CVD which is more likely to be the cause of death in those affected (via heart attacks and strokes). Such examples could help highlight essential molecular pathways and processes that may act as switches during lifespan and could be potentially exploited for disease prevention, interception, and treatment of CVD and cancer. We are proposing to organize in collaboration with NCI and NIA a workshop that will bring together interdisciplinary experts to examine the underpinnings of different types of individual resiliencies and risks to diseases of aging, specifically related to CVD and cancer, and their potential association with aging Author: NCI and NIA Runtime: 7 hours