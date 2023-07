You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

WALS Lecture by Heran Darwin Air date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Heran Darwin is a Professor of Microbiology at NYU School of Medicine, where she has been since 2004. Her research contributions include the characterization of a bacterial proteasome system in Mycobacterium tuberculosis. She obtained her Ph.D. from UCLA in the lab of Dr. Virginia Miller. Half-way through her PhD, Heran moved with Dr. Miller to Washington University in St. Louis and finished her degree there, and remained as a postdoctoral fellow with Virginia for 2 more years. Heran then trained as a postdoctoral fellow in the lab of Dr. Carl Nathan at Weill Medical College of Cornell University in NYC. Heran is a recipient of an ICAAC Young Investigator Award, a Burroughs Wellcome Fund PATH Award and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology. Heran also serves on the Board of Directors of the Vilcek Foundation, the mission of which is to spotlight the contributions of immigrants in the Arts and Biomedical Sciences.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Heran Darwin, Professor of Microbiology, NYU School of Medicine Runtime: 1 hour