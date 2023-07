You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

WALS Lecture- William E. Paul Lecture by Diane Mathis Air date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Mathis obtained a PhD from the University of Rochester, and performed postdoctoral studies at the Laboratoire de Génétique Moléculaire des Eucaryotes in Strasbourg, France and at Stanford University Medical Center. She returned to Strasbourg at the end of 1983, establishing a laboratory at the LGME [later the Institut de Genetique et de Biologie Moleculare et Cellulaire (IGBMC)] in conjunction with Dr. Christophe Benoist. The lab moved to the Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston in 1999. Through 2008, Dr. Mathis was a Professor of Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and Associate Research Director and Head of the Section on Immunology and Immunogenetics at Joslin. Dr. Mathis is currently a Professor in the Department Immunology at HMS, and holder of the Morton Grove-Rasmussen Chair in Immunohematology. She is also a Principal Faculty Member at the Harvard Stem Cell Institute and an Associate Faculty Member of the Broad Institute. She presently serves on Advisory Boards of Rockefeller University, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Genentech, Pfizer, Amgen and Janssen Immunosciences (amongst others), and of several research institutes worldwide. Dr. Mathis was elected to the US National Academy of Sciences in 2003, the German Academy in 2007, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2012. She received the FASEB Excellence in Science Award in 2016, the Rabbi Shai Shacknai Memorial Prize in Immunology and Cancer Research in 2018 and the Ulf von Euler Award in 2022. Her lab works in the fields of T cell differentiation, autoimmunity and inflammation. She has trained over 175 students and postdoctoral fellows.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Diane Mathis Runtime: 1 hour