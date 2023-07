You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

John Daly Lecture by Bryan Roth, MD, PhD Air date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) represent one of the most evolutionarily diverse superfamilies of the human genome. My lab studies all aspects of GPCR structure and function ranging from the atomic-level analysis of ligand-receptor interactions to in vivo studies. Currently we are focused on members of the serotonin (5-hydroxytryptamine; 5-HT) and opioid receptor families and their accessory proteins. Author: Bryan Roth, MD, PhD Runtime: 1 hour