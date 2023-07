You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2023 AAAS Martin and Rose Wachtel Cancer Research Award and Lecture Air date: Friday, July 28, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Special CCR Grand Rounds 2023 AAAS Martin and Rose Wachtel Cancer Research Award and Lecture“Harnessing Microenvironmental Dependencies for Cancer Therapy – The Role of the Nervous System in Cancer Growth”Humsa Venkatesh, Ph.D.Assistant Professor of Neurology Brigham and Women's Hospital Harvard Medical SchoolFriday, July 28, 202312:00–1:15 p.m.Lipsett AmphitheaterAlso available to view via NIH Videocast.To register for the lecture, please visit https://go.cancer.gov/BsJHlb0 The Wachtel Cancer Research Award is presented to early-career scientists who have made outstanding contributions to the field of cancer research. This is the tenth lecture for the award, sponsored by the American Association for the Advancement of Science and Science Translational Medicine. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) Center for Cancer Research (CCR) is co-hosting the event.Humsa Venkatesh, Ph.D., studies the reciprocal interactions between the nervous system and cancers. Her work emphasizes the electrical components of tumor pathophysiology and highlights the extent to which neural activity controls and facilitates disease progression. The understanding of these co-opting mechanisms has led to novel strategies to broadly treat cancers by disabling their ability to electrically integrate into neural circuitry. Her pioneering research in this emerging field of cancer neuroscience aims to harness the systems level microenvironmental dependencies of tumor growth to develop innovative therapeutic treatments. Dr. Venkatesh received her undergraduate degree in Chemical Biology from the University of California, Berkeley and her Ph.D. in Cancer Biology from Stanford University. She is now starting a Cancer Neuroscience research program as Assistant Professor at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School.



For more information go to https://go.cancer.gov/BsJHlb0 Author: Humsa Venkatesh, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes