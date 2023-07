You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Director's Seminar Series: Molecular regulation of synaptic inhibition HHS Only Air date: Friday, July 28, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The vast majority of fast inhibitory transmission in the brain is mediated by GABA acting on GABAA receptors (GABAARs), which provides inhibitory balance to excitatory drive and controls neuronal output. Dysregulations of GABAARs and inhibitory synapses have been implicated in a variety of brain disorders, such as epilepsy, anxiety and depression. Pharmacological intervention for these disorders relies on several drug classes that target GABAARs, such as benzodiazepines and neurosteroids. The goal of Lu laboratory is to understand the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying the regulation of GABAARs and inhibitory synapses in health and disease. In this lecture, Dr. Lu will discuss the regulation of the GABAAR and its psychopharmacology by newly discovered transmembrane auxiliary subunits, and the therapeutic potential of signaling pathways at inhibitory synapses in brain disorders. Author: Wei Lu, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour