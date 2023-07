You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Ableism — Acknowledging It & How to Become Anti-Ableist NIH Only Air date: Monday, July 17, 2023, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This dialogue provides an insightful presentation on anti-ableism, where we will shed light on the common beliefs of ableism in our society and how it affects individuals with Disabilities. You will gain a deeper understanding of the harmful attitudes, beliefs, and practices contributing to ableism and learn how to become a better ally to the Disability community. This presentation is an opportunity to challenge your own assumptions, broaden your perspective, and take actionable steps toward creating a more inclusive and equitable place for all. This program closely coincides with the celebration of the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).



For more information go to https://intranet.cc.nih.gov/deia Author: David Rice, Branch Director, NIH Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Special Emphasis Programs Runtime: 1 hour