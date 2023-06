You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Interactions Between Diet, the Gut Microbiome, and Epigenetics that Influence Health and Disease Air date: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This virtual seminar will explore how dietary intake and metabolism by the gut microbiome can alter host epigenetics, potentially shaping phenotype and influencing health and disease. It is a collaboration between the Microbiome, Diet, and Health Interrelationships and Foundational Nutrition Science Implementation Working Groups. These workings groups, along with six other topic-based groups, are charged with assisting the NIH Office of Nutrition Research to implement the Strategic Plan for NIH Nutrition Research.



For more information go to https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/sites/default/files/FLYER-ONR-Interactions-Between-Diet-Virtual-Seminar-508.pdf Author: Office of Nutrition Research, NIH Runtime: 2 hours