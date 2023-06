You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Annual Sickle Cell Disease Research FY23 (Day 1) Air date: Monday, August 14, 2023, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) under the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is set to host the 2023 NHLBI Annual Sickle Cell Disease Research Meeting. The 3-day meeting will commence on August 14, 2023, at 9:00 am EDT and will come to a close on Wednesday, August 16 at 5:00 pm. The conference offers a platform for researchers, health care providers, and other stakeholders who are interested in sickle cell disease to discuss ongoing research, new developments in scientific and clinical aspects of sickle cell disease, and progress updates. The meeting will also provide an opportunity for investigators to interact with other researchers and NHLBI program staff. Registration for this meeting is free and open to the public. This meeting will be recorded and available on NIH Videocast. Individuals with disabilities who need Sign Language Interpreters and/or reasonable accommodations to participate in this event, or those that may have questions please contact Rashawn Jones at NHLBIWorkshopSupport@nih.gov. Requests need to be made five (5) days in advance.



For more information go to https://nhlbiworkshopsupport.certain.com/profile/web/index.cfm?PKwebID=0x3725abcd Author: NHLBI, NIH Runtime: 8 hours