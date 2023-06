You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

CCR Grand Rounds: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy and the Gut Microbiome: A Complex Relationship with Significant Implications in Cancer Treatment Air date: Friday, June 23, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: CCR Grand Rounds “Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy and the Gut Microbiome: A Complex Relationship with Significant Implications in Cancer Treatment” Amiran K. Dzutsev, M.D., Ph.D. Staff Scientist Laboratory of Integrative Cancer Immunology Center for Cancer Research, NCI Friday, June 23, 2023 12:00–1:00 p.m. Lipsett Amphitheater The Center for Cancer Research Grand Rounds provides a weekly series of lectures that discuss the most up-to-date research regarding new detection methods and treatment modalities and their potential applications. These lectures are designed to enhance professional effectiveness and lead to a change in patient care and management of disease by facilitating the movement of experimental concepts from the bench to the bedside. Author: Amiran K. Dzutsev, M.D., Ph.D., NCI, NIH Runtime: 1 hour