You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

HIV Structural Biology (Day 1) Air date: Monday, June 26, 2023, 8:45:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This annual meeting is convened as a part of the Centers for HIV Structural Biology program. It will feature presentations from the Centers, invited lectures and short talks selected from submitted abstracts. Poster sessions will be held each day to encourage networking and collaboration among HIV cellular, molecular and structural biologists. The meeting is open to all; anyone with an interest in HIV-related structural biology may attend and have an opportunity to present experimental findings.



For more information go to https://cvent.me/7zZ1MQ Author: NIAID, NIH Runtime: 8 hours, 15 minutes