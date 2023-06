You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Director's Seminar Series: Exploring the functions of skin as an immunological interface HHS Only Air date: Friday, June 23, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The skin is a vital barrier against environmental stressors such as thermal changes, sunlight, allergens, toxins, and microbes. An array of cell types including epithelia, fibroblasts, neurons, and vasculature act together to ensure its function. Immune cells have emerged as orchestrators of skin biology that collectively serve to reinforce the barrier against external threats. The composition and function of immune cells are constantly tuned by skin structures, microbial and inflammatory stimuli. In turn, skin immune cells engage in an active dialogue with the tissue to regulate the microbiota, limit microbial invasion and facilitate tissue repair. In this seminar, I will introduce the cell-cell crosstalk that mediate immunological and microbial homeostasis in the skin and how disruption of these communications lead to pathological inflammation such as atopic inflammation and inflammatory alopecia, as well as soft-tissue infection by skin pathobionts. I will also introduce our recent efforts to gain insight into the disease pathophysiology of the intractable vasculopathy, Degos disease. Author: Keisuke (Chris) Nagao, M.D., Ph.D., NIH Runtime: 1 hour