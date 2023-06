You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The Multiscale Modeling Consortium celebrates 20 years of IMAG (Day 2) Air date: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: ragency Modeling and Analysis Group (IMAG) organizes this consortium meeting annually to discuss important and focused issues concerning multiscale modeling (MSM) with the goals: to stimulate new Consortium activity and create a collaborative discussion environment for all participants of the MSM Consortium as well as non-MSM attendees from the research community. In this 2-day meeting, the first day would focus on “Evolution and Success of the IMAG/MSM,” what IMAG/MSM has accomplished in its 20-year history and what lessons can be gleaned from them, and would also feature an Early-career Investigator Forum. The second day would focus on “The Future of Multi-Scale Modeling,” including how to increase justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion (JEDI), synergize with other major initiatives, and how to grow the field of MSM in general. Early-career investigators will be an important aspect of both days as they will serve as bridges between the past, present, and future. The meeting will feature multiple speakers, including original awardees of the Consortium, and include scientific sessions, panel discussions, and small working group activities to grow and enhance the community of multiscale modelers. This meeting will be co-chaired by Dr. Bruce Lee, Dr. Jason Haugh, Dr. Herbert Sauro, and Dr. Victor Barocas. The meeting will feature scientific sessions focused on modeling methodologies, model credibility approaches, new government funding initiatives and dissemination to next generation modelers.



For more information go to https://www.imagwiki.nibib.nih.gov/current-imag-meeting