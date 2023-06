You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2023 Safety, Health and Wellness Day NIH Only Air date: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: National Institutes of Health (NIH) Safety, Health and Wellness Day will be held on Thursday, June 29, from 10:00am – 2:00pm, on the South lawn and patio area of Building 10, NIH Bethesda campus. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the activities and learn about safety, health, and wellness opportunities at NIH. This year's event – held in person for the first time since 2019 – will focus on enhancing employee awareness of mental health, wellness, chemical safety, roadway and pedestrian safety, and preventing/reducing work-related injuries and illnesses.



For more information go to https://ors.od.nih.gov/sr/dohs/Events/Pages/Safety-Health-and-Wellness-Day.aspx Author: ORS, ORF,OSHC, LSG and NIMH Runtime: 4 hours