Bridging the Gap Between Clinical and Basic Research to Understand COPD Mechanisms (Day 1) Air date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is hosting a two-day virtual workshop titled " Bridging the Gap Between Clinical and Basic Research to Understand COPD Mechanisms” on Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. In the last decade, large longitudinal observational studies of COPD patients have collected enormous clinical, imaging, genetic, and other omics data, which have increased our understanding of the disease pathophysiology, progression, and pathogenesis. Meanwhile, technologies have advanced to allow more powerful animal, organ/tissue, cellular, and organoid systems that could enable further mechanistic understanding. However, the findings of clinical research have not readily mapped into hypothesis-driven basic research. COPD is clinically complex and heterogeneous. A variety of hypotheses have been raised for mechanisms of COPD onset and progression, including airway and parenchyma epithelial injury and abnormal tissue repair and remodeling, pulmonary vasculature and lymphatic dysfunction, immune cell dysfunction and recurrent inflammation, progenitor/stem cell dysfunction and inadequate repair, excessive protease activity, autoimmunity, cell death (apoptosis, necrosis, necroptosis, ferroptosis, etc.), senescence and accelerated aging, oxidative stress, fibrosis, and genetic risk. However, we lack consensus on mechanisms driving COPD onset and progression, likely due to disconnection between clinical and basic science in COPD research. This strategic workshop will bring together both clinical and basic scientists in COPD space to identify the current state of science, research challenges, and opportunities in the understanding of COPD pathobiology and pathogenesis. Presenters, panelists, and discussants will discuss how to translate the knowledge gained from clinical observational studies to key questions that can be addressed by basic mechanistic research by taking advantage of new technologies and model systems. The goal of this workshop is to set a research vision and agenda on how to move COPD research forward for pathogenesis studies to include a set of promising and testable hypotheses as well as appropriate experimental systems and tools.



Runtime: 6 hours