IIG Seminar - Immune calibration of neuroendocrine homeostasis HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: It has become increasingly evident that interactions between the enteric nervous system (ENS) and the immune system play important roles to modulate inflammatory responses. Such interaction is particularly critical in the context of the intestinal microenvironment given the unique properties of this organ: intestinal tissue is continuously exposed to numerous microbial and food-derived antigens. In order to deal with these stimuli yet maintain normal physiology and function, intestinal responses are tightly regulated by actions of both the immune and nervous systems, which co-localize in the intestinal microenvironment with close proximity. Dr. Chuan Wu - an Earl Stadtman Investigator at the NCI - focuses on how deciphering how neuro-immune crosstalk regulates mucosal barrier function. He and his lab study the mechanisms of how neuro-immune interactions contribute to body physiology and pathophysiology. Understanding the cellular and molecular mechanisms of the dynamic interplay between the ENS and the immune system is critical for retrieving a comprehensive view of intestinal homeostasis and for discovering new therapeutics for intestinal inflammatory diseases.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/immunology-seminars Author: Chuan Wu, PhD, NCI, NIH Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes