IIG Seminar - CD3z ITAMs mediate TCR ligand discrimination Air date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr Guillaume Gaud is the IIG’s selected trainee for the 2022-2023 seminar series. Dr. Gaud completed his PhD in molecular oncology at the University of Tours before joining the laboratory of Dr. Saoudi at Inserm where he described the role of CD226 signaling in the amplification of CD4+ T-cell TCR signaling. As a Research Fellow in the laboratory of Paul Love at NICHD, Dr. Gaud has continued to research constituents of the TCR signaling complex. Dr. Gaud has recently demonstrated that T cells expressing TCRs containing inactivated (non-signaling) CD3z ITAMs (6F-CD3z) lose their ability to discriminate between low and high affinity ligands resulting in enhanced signaling and cytokine responses to low affinity ligands due to a previously undetected inhibitory function of CD3z ITAMs. 6F-CD3z TCRs were also refractory to antagonism as predicted by an in silico adaptive kinetic proofreading model that revises the role of ITAM multiplicity in TCR signaling. T cells expressing 6F-CD3z displayed enhanced cytolytic activity against solid tumors expressing low affinity ligands, identifying a promising new approach to TCR-mediated cancer immunotherapy.



Author: Guillame Gaud, PhD, NICHD, NIH