You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Suicide Prevention for LGBTQ+ Youth NIH Only Air date: Friday, June 30, 2023, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In celebration of Pride Month, this interactive hybrid symposium will feature a keynote speaker and moderated panel discussion focusing on the latest interventions, what research still needs to be developed, and resources with respect to Suicide Prevention for LGBTQ+ Youth. Author: NIMH Office of the Scientific Director Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes