You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Regulations and the Secrets of Big Data: Public, Private, or What? NIH Only Air date: Thursday, June 1, 2023, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Our guest speaker for this session is Dr. Ivor Pritchard, Senior Advisor to the Director in the HHS Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP). He came to OHRP in 2004 from the Institute for Education Sciences at the U.S. Department of Education, where he was a Senior Research Analyst. Dr. Pritchard has a Ph.D. in Philosophy from Boston University, and his research interests are in research ethics and federal policy, moral and civic education research and practice, and education policy. Author: Dr. Ivor Pritchard Runtime: 1 hour