You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Biomedical Engineering Scientific Interest Group: Engineering mucus and innate lung defense Air date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Gregg Duncan earned his Ph.D. in chemical engineering under the guidance of Michael Bevan at Johns Hopkins University in 2014. He then completed his postdoctoral training at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in the Center for Nanomedicine directed by Justin Hanes. Dr. Duncan is currently an Assistant Professor in the Fischell Department of Bioengineering at the University of Maryland. Dr. Duncan leads the Respiratory Nano Bioengineering (RnB) lab, which aims to understand the airway microenvironment in health and disease to engineer new therapeutic strategies for obstructive lung diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and cystic fibrosis. Dr. Duncan is the recipient of several honors and awards including the Burroughs Wellcome Fund Career Award at the Scientific Interface, BMES Rita Schaffer Young Investigator Award, the CMBE Young Innovator Award, and the NSF CAREER Award.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/sigs/biomedical-engineering-scientific-interest-group Author: Gregg Duncan, Ph.D., University of Maryland Runtime: 1 hour