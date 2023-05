You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Reproductive Life Planning and Pregnancy for SGM Populations Webinar (Day 2) Air date: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 12:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This workshop seeks to improve the reproductive health and reproductive health access of sexual and gender minority (SGM) individuals. The 2-day workshop will convene a multidisciplinary panel of subject matter experts on reproductive health among SGM populations. Workshop participants will highlight, synthesize, and critique the existing scientific literature on the reproductive life planning and reproductive health needs of SGM communities, and identify research and training gaps and opportunities in these areas. Author: NIH Runtime: 17 hours