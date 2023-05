You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Biomedicine Lecture Series and Health Equity Research Outreach (BLS-HERO) Joint Event - Contagious Information: Building Trust While Debunking Disinformation Air date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Center for Translation Research and Implementation Science (CTRIS) at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) invites you to join the second session in the 2023 Health Equity Research Outreach (HERO) Quarterly Lecture Series combined with Biomedicine Lecture Series (BLS). We are pleased to have as our speaker, Dr. Seema Yasmin, Director - Stanford Health Communication Initiative, Clinical Assistant Professor - Stanford University Department of Medicine, Visiting Assistant Professor of Crisis Communications - Anderson School of Management, UCLA. Discussion Topics: • Information equity as a social determinant of help, • The role of infodemics in public health crises, • Waning trust in public health institutions, solutions for (re)building trust and countering health mis/disinformation. About the Speaker: Dr. Seema Yasmin is an Emmy Award-winning journalist, Pulitzer prize finalist, epidemiologist and director of the Stanford Health Communication Initiative. She is clinical assistant professor of medicine at Stanford and visiting assistant professor of crisis communications at the Anderson School of Management at UCLA. She served as an officer in the Epidemic Intelligence Service before training as a journalist. Her reporting appears in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, WIRED, Scientific American, and on the BBC, NBC, CNN and other news networks. She is the author of five books including What the Fact?! Finding the Truth In All the Noise, a navigation guide for teens on how to survive the murky worlds of misinformation and disinformation. Her research at the intersection of journalism and public health investigates the health impacts of America's growing news deserts and establishes information access as a social determinant of health. Her expertise on trust in science in a post-truth world has been called upon by the Vatican, the Presidential Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues, the Aspen Ideas Festival, the Skoll World Forum, and the White House. Moderator: Dr. Maliha Ilias, Program Director, Health Inequities and Global Health Branch, Center for Translation Research & Implementation Science (CTRIS), National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, National Institutes of Health. About the HERO Series: The HERO series highlights the work and voices of those involved in global and domestic health equity research. Through discussion and engagement, the series aims to foster collaborations to address pressing challenges and opportunities in this burgeoning area of scientific research. Author: Dr. Seema Yasmin, Stanford Runtime: 1 hour