NHLBI Obesity, Nutrition and Physical Activity Seminar: Advancing Understanding of Sedentary Behavior and Cardiovascular Risk across the Lifespan NIH Only Air date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In this one-hour webinar, Dr. Bethany Barone Gibbs, Ph.D., will present her recent and current research on “Advancing Understanding of Sedentary Behavior and Cardiovascular Risk across the Lifespan.” Dr. Barone Gibbs is a physical activity and cardiovascular epidemiologist and is the Chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the West Virginia University School of Public Health. Her recent research has focused on sedentary behavior as a novel risk factor for cardiovascular risk. She leads cohort studies during pregnancy and in non-pregnant young women, along with randomized clinical trials testing the effects of reducing sedentary behavior among desk workers with elevated blood pressure and pregnant women at risk for adverse pregnancy outcomes. Author: Bethany Barone Gibbs, Ph.D., West Virginia University School of Public Health Runtime: 1 hour