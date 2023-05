You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Empowerment of Under-represented Researchers: “Leading Large NIH-Funded Consortiums: (Lots of) Lessons Learned from the 1st Year of the Bridge2AI Program Air date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Bridge2AI program funded its firsts consortiums for data generation projects in 2022 with the goal of building large-scale multimodal databases that are ethically-sourced and AI-ready to fuel AI research. Gathering multi-disciplinary team science is not an easy task and many challenges in terms of social engineering need to be addressed and navigated to obtain tangible results. Dr. Bensoussan will share her experience in co-leading the Bridge2AI-Voice Consortium in its first year of funding and review “do's and don't’s” of Team Science.



For more information go to https://www.cc.nih.gov/centerio/women_leaders.html Author: Yael Bensoussan M.D. Runtime: 1 hour