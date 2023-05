You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

CCR Grand Rounds: Insights Gained from Investigating Genomic Junk, Dr. Naomi Taylor Air date: Friday, May 19, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: CCR Grand Rounds “Insights Gained from Investigating Genomic Junk” Naomi Taylor, M.D., Ph.D. Senior Investigator Pediatric Oncology Branch Center for Cancer Research, NCI Friday, May 19, 2023 12:00–1:00 p.m. Lipsett Amphitheater (Masks required) Also available to view via NIH Videocast. Naomi Taylor received her M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from Yale University, studying the disruption of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) latency under the direction of Dr. George Miller. She then returned to clinical pediatrics, pursuing training in bone marrow transplantation at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. In 1996, Dr. Taylor began her own group at the Institut de Génétique Moléculaire de Montpellier, a joint Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)/University of Montpellier research institute in the south of France. Her group focused on contributing to our understanding of T cell immunodeficiencies, the development of hematopoietic stem cell and T cell-based therapeutic strategies and the impact of nutrient transport and utilization in erythropoiesis and lymphopoiesis. She was promoted to a 1st class Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM) Research Director position in 2008 and benefited from two sabbaticals in the Experimental Immunology Branch, National Cancer Institute (NCI). In 2018, Dr. Taylor returned to the United States as a Senior Investigator in the Pediatric Oncology Branch, NCI. Dr. Taylor remains a visiting Professor at the University of Montpellier. Author: Naomi Taylor, M.D., Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour