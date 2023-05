You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Annual Kuan-Teh Jeang Memorial Lecture Air date: Monday, June 5, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The annual Kuan-Teh Jeang Memorial Lecture honors the memory of Teh Jeang, an outstanding NIH virologist and advocate for the advancement of Asian-American scientists. Dr. Jeang died in 2013. See his obituary in The NIH Catalyst at https://irp.nih.gov/catalyst/21/2/obituaries-kuan-teh-jeang. This lecture is sponsored by NIH Office of Intramural Research and the NIH Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. This year's speaker is Dr. Santa Ono, president of the University of Michigan. Dr. Ono has contributed to the field of gene regulation in the immune system and to the understanding of inflammation in the eye. Author: Santa Ono, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour