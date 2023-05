You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar - IL-15-induced bystander T cell activation in human viral disease. HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Eui-Cheol Shin investigates mechanisms of immunopathogenesis, immunosenescence, T-cell exhaustion, and human immune monitoring. Dr. Shin and his team have extensively demonstrated the pathological significance of bystander T cell activation in human disease by studying T cell responses in patients infected with viral diseases. His group has found that pre-existing bystander memory CD8+ T cells are unexpectedly activated by cytokines (e.g., IL-15) regardless of their antigen specificity, causing liver cell damage through NKG2D-mediated cytotoxicity. In characterizing IL-15-responsive bystander T cells in the liver microenvironment, Dr. Shin’s team has demonstrated that bystander T cells can be a significant cause of host injury in human viral infection. These studies have identified CD5 as a major negative regulator of IL-15-induced T cell proliferation and have further identified IFNg as a mediator of IL-15 production from epithelial cells. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, Dr. Shin’s team demonstrated that SARS-CoV-2-specific CD8+ T cells - despite expressing PD-1 - remain functionally active. On the basis of these and subsequent findings, Dr. Shin has recently proposed T cell-oriented strategies for controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/immunology-seminars Author: Eui-Cheol Shin Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes