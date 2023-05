You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar - Heterologous Immunity: How Infection History affects Inflammatory Diseases HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Our understanding of host-pathogen interaction is primarily derived from studying how the immune system protects us from a single pathogen. In contrast, it is largely unknown how this response alters the body’s ability to respond to a second infectious agent or the susceptibility to autoimmunity or cancer. Nicole Joller and her group investigate the long-term effects of pathogenic challenges on future responses. Currently, they are focusing on changes in the regulatory compartment of the adaptive immune system. The Joller laboratory employs in-vivo animal models, cellular assays and genome-scale approaches to investigate infection-induced changes in the immune system, especially in the effector and regulatory T cell compartments. Specifically, they aim to: analyze how Treg function and the composition of the Treg compartment are affected by different types of infections; determine how alterations in the Treg compartment affect susceptibility to infections and autoimmunity; investigate how previous infections affect the susceptibility to an unrelated secondary challenge; and to investigate how co-inhibitory receptors affect immune control of pathogens.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/immunology-seminars Author: Nicole Joller Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes