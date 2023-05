You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar - Multimodal decoding of liver regeneration and repair HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Neil Henderson, Professor of Tissue Repair and Regeneration at the University of Edinburgh, is an academic hepatologist with an international profile in defining cellular interactions and molecular pathways driving organ fibrosis. Organ fibrosis (scarring) is a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, and as yet there are no effective anti-fibrotic treatments. Dr. Henderson is primarily interested in the cellular and molecular mechanisms that drive organ fibrosis, and the pathways which are responsible for efficient wound healing and healthy tissue regeneration following injury. Dr. Henderson and his group have developed innovative approaches to understanding disease biology, establishing single cell RNA sequencing in his laboratory to define novel pro-fibrogenic sub-populations in the human liver. The Henderson lab utilizes single-cell genomics approaches to transform understanding of disease pathogenesis, interrogate homeostatic and pathogenic cell populations at unprecedented resolution, and to add illuminating dimension to transcriptomic information relative to traditional methods that profile bulk cell populations. The Henderson group has extended their work to fibrosis in other organs, notably lung and kidney, and also to understanding of mechanisms relevant to liver repair. By understanding more about how organs scar, heal and regenerate Dr. Henderson hopes to develop new treatments for patients with organ fibrosis.



Author: Neil Henderson Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes