NIMHD DIR Seminar Series Air date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 10:30:00 AM

Naomi Greene is a Cancer Prevention Fellow in the Behavioral Research Program at the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Greene received her M.P.H. in Epidemiology and Biostatistics from the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Ph.D. in Public Health with a focus on Social and Behavioral Sciences from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Dr. Greene is also Certified in Public Health (CPH) from the National Board of Public Health Examiners. Dr. Greene's research examines the link between alcohol and cancer, including understanding the impact of alcohol on cancer incidence and identifying public health messaging about the carcinogenic effects of alcohol use. Dr Greene is also interested in how public policies shape health behavior and contribute to health inequities among sexual and gender minority populations, particularly those living at multiple marginalized intersections. Fun fact: Before starting her career as scientist, Dr. Greene worked for StoryCorps where she recorded over 1000 interviews with people around the country that are now archived at the Library of Congress.