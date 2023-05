You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Advances in Aging, Immunity and Chronic Inflammatory Diseases (Day 1) Air date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Institute on Aging (NIA), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) will host a workshop on Advances in Aging, Immunity and Chronic Inflammatory Diseases at Rockledge 2, Room 160 (1st level) on May 9-10, 2023. • May 9: 9:00 AM – 5:40 PM (EST) • May 10: 8:30 AM – 5:15 PM (EST) This workshop will focus on recent advances (biological and technological) in our knowledge of immunosenescence, aging, and their impact on chronic disease development The past few years have seen major advances in our knowledge of immune function during aging, and improved methods to define immunological states. Notably, advances in single cell technologies have the potential to permit interrogation of metabolic and phenotypic variation of leukocytes, including rare tissue resident populations, and circadian gene regulation in macrophages. The workshop will highlight recent advances, clarify mechanisms involved in accelerated development of immune aging and chronic disease, and promote collaboration between investigators. The workshop agenda along with the registration link: https://cvent.me/ZL0mlL is attached. Sign Language Interpreters will be provided. Individuals with disabilities who need reasonable accommodation to participate in this event should contact the organizing program officer below with any questions. Author: The National Institute on Aging (NIA), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) Runtime: 8 hours, 40 minutes