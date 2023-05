You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Annual Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Health Research Conference Air date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 9:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: A month-long annual observance in May, Asian American, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month is to recognize the history and to celebrate the achievements and contributions of AANHPIs to our nation. Following the successful inaugural NIH Annual AA and NHPI Health Research Conference on May 4-5, 2022 by Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Health Scientific Interest Group (NIH AAPI-HSIG) (agenda and recordings at: https://events.cancer.gov/nih/AANHPI-HSIG-Annual-Conference/agenda), NIH AANHPI-HSIG is hosting 2023 "Annual NIH AA and NHPI Health Research Conference" (virtual) on May 3-4th. This event is sponsored by the National Cancer Institute, NIH. HHS-wide participations in planning. This conference will bring together the world’s leading scientific and regulatory experts in the field of AA and NHPI research from government, academia, and the community. The event is open to the public. The PURPOSE: (1) celebrate and educate the AANHPI heritage, (2) highlight achievements in AA and NHPI health research and of AA and NHPI scientists, and (3) discuss AANHPI health research needs. The 2023 Event THEME: " Improving the Health of AA and NHPI: Risk factors, Genetic ancestry, and Disease mechanisms." https://events.cancer.gov/nih/AANHPI-HSIG-Conference Author: NCI, NIH Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes