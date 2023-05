You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

OHRP Exploratory Workshop 2023 - Old Trips, New Destinations: Exploring the Ethical and Practical Considerations of Psychedelics Research Air date: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 9:45:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Psychedelics are powerful psychoactive substances that alter perception and mood and affect numerous cognitive processes. Their origins predate written history, and early cultures used them in many sociocultural and ritual contexts. The name ‘psychedelics’ was coined by Humphrey Osmond in 1957, suggesting that they have a mind-manifesting capability that may reveal useful or beneficial properties of the mind. For decades, psychedelics have been classified as illegal drugs. Recent research suggests that these substances may provide a potential breakthrough in the treatment of a myriad of mental health conditions. This exploratory workshop will examine the ethical and practical considerations for psychedelics research with the goal of promoting an open and grounded discourse on how to conduct research that is inclusive and protective of participants. Website: https://www.hhs.gov/ohrp/education-and-outreach/exploratory-workshop/2023-workshop/index.html Author: HHS OHRP Runtime: 6 hours, 30 minutes