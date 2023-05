You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2023 NIH Annual Tribal Advisory Committee (Day 1) Air date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 8:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Welcome to the 2023 NIH Annual Tribal Advisory Committee (TAC) Meeting. The TAC serves as an advisory body to the NIH, helping to ensure that Tribal Nations have meaningful and timely input in developing NIH policies, programs, and priorities affecting American Indian and Alaska Native communities. For further information about the TAC, click here or email the Tribal Health Research Office at nihtribalcommittee@od.nih.gov.



For more information go to https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/thro Author: NIH Tribal Health Research Office Runtime: 9 hours