RADx-UP Scientific Meeting HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The May 3, 2022 RADx-UP Scientific Meeting included presentations from six RADx-UP project teams (investigator and project partner), as well as comments from National Institutes of Health leaders. Download the report, or explore the presentation recordings below.



For more information go to https://radx-up.org/about/events/radx-up-scientific-meeting/may-3-2022-radx-up-scientific-meeting/ Author: NIH Runtime: 4 hours