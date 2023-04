You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Neuroscience Seminar: Targeting the Ventral Pallidum to Modulate Compulsive Behavior NIH Only Air date: Monday, May 1, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Research in Dr. Creed's lab focuses on how chronic pain, stress and addictive drugs induces changes in neural circuits that underlie symptoms of psychiatric disorders. The lab uses a range of techniques including in vivo and patch clamp electrophysiology, genetic sequencing, neuroanatomy, optogenetics and behavior to study changes in function in the ventral basal ganglia in models of addiction, mood and chronic pain disorders. The main goal of the lab is to leverage insight from circuit studies to develop novel neuromodulation therapies for these disorders, including deep brain stimulation (DBS) and targeted drug delivery and neurostimulation with focused ultrasound (FUS). By first establishing links of causality between changes in circuit function and maladaptive behavior, the lab first establishes a rationale for targeted circuit manipulation in a disease state. They then design novel neuromodulation paradigms ex vivo and validate their efficacy in vivo to provide novel, effective neuromodulation strategies for neurological and psychiatric disease.



For more information go to https://research.ninds.nih.gov/seminars-events/neuroscience-seminar-series Author: Meaghan Creed, Ph.D., Washinton University, St. Louis Runtime: 1 hour