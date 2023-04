You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Michail Lionakis combines groundbreaking studies of murine candidiasis models with clinical and genomic insight from his stewardship of the world’s largest APECED patient cohort to generate radical, transformative discoveries of fungal infection at the intersection of colonization, invasion, and host defense. Dr. Lionakis has achieved many “firsts”, including identification of new AIRE and CARD9 mutations, redefinition of disease clinical spectra, and discovery of effective treatment regimens. He leverages his candidiasis mouse models to advance mechanistic insight, including how Card9 deficiency causes CNS-specific Candida disease, how Aire deficiency causes Candida-specific infection susceptibility in the mucosa, and how Btk deficiency causes impaired anti-Aspergillus innate host defense. Dr. Lionakis recently challenged 30 years of beliefs on host defense by establishing Aire deficiency leads to chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis via an aberrant T cell response causing a mucosal interferonopathy. His work upended long-help paradigms of Th17 cell behavior, showing that excessive IFN-γ–associated T cell responses can disrupt mucosal antifungal immunity. Consistently in the vanguard, Dr. Lionakis searches the complex landscape of host, commensal, and pathogen interplay to transform our understanding of human immunity.



Author: Mihalis Lionakis Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes