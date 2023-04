You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2nd Annual Force-Based Manipulation Investigator Meeting Air date: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 11:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The purpose of this meeting is to provide opportunities to share advances across the three Force-Based Manipulation research networks, promote collaboration, and avoid duplication of network efforts. Join us for the meeting's open session featuring programmatic network vision and goals and a keynote presentation by Dr. David Ginty of Harvard Medical School. The open session will conclude with updates from the three research networks—ForceNet, Neurons_MATTR, and Spine-Work.



For more information go to https://www.nccih.nih.gov/ Author: NCCIH, NIH Runtime: 2 hours