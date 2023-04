You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee: Meeting 2 Air date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Meeting 2 of the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee will include (a) presentations by each subcommittee and deliberation by the full Committee regarding the prioritization of scientific questions and initial draft protocol development; and (b) plans for future Committee work. Register at https://mregs.nih.gov/nigms/leez-23z387 Author: HHS Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Runtime: 6 hours, 30 minutes