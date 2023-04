You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Ethics of Sharing Individual-level Data from Research with Human Subjects NIH Only Air date: Thursday, May 4, 2023, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The speaker for this session is Saskia Hendriks, MD, PhD who is a faculty member in the NIH Department of Bioethics where she focuses on research ethics and the ethical, social, and legal implications of emerging medical technologies, primarily within neuroscience and reproduction. Dr. Hendriks conducts theoretical/conceptual bioethics research, and she has a joint appointment in the Neuroethics Program of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, where she serves as a faculty neuroethics consultant. The objectives for this session are: • Consider the benefits and potential risks of data sharing • Appreciate that potential risks of sharing data across data types and contexts • Acquire insight into investigators’ and research participants’ views on data sharing • Better understand the position that ethically appropriate protections for sharing data may be proportional to the potential risks of data sharing Author: Saskia Hendriks, MD, PhD Runtime: 1 hour