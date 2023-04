You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2nd Virtual Town Hall on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility NIH Only Air date: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Virtual Town Hall to review the Fiscal Years 2023-2027 NIH-Wide Strategic Plan for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA); share what was learned from the listening sessions with the Special Emphasis Program populations; and describe how these DEIA efforts align to other efforts such as UNITE and anti-harassment. The top frequently asked questions collected in advance will be answered during the event. Visit the intranet page for more details: https://employees.nih.gov/pages/town-hall-DEIA-2023.aspx Author: NIH Office of Communications and Public Liaison Runtime: 1 hour