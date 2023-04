You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Tackling Brain and Muscle Dysfunction in ARDS Survivors Air date: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a serious lung condition that is defined by life-threatening low blood oxygen and often causes dysfunction in multiple organs. People who survive ARDS often face significant cognitive impairment and limited body mobility, which reduces their quality of life. The molecular mechanisms underlying these long-term health issues in ARDS survivors remain elusive. Emerging data suggest that neuroinflammation and muscle wasting contribute to brain and muscle dysfunction in ARDS survivors, but researchers need to better understand the pathophysiology of this area.NHLBI will host a virtual workshop that aims to evaluate the current research, critical knowledge gaps, key barriers, and research opportunities in understanding the pathophysiology of brain and muscle dysfunction in ARDS survivors. The workshop features panel sessions and breakout discussions. Topics include clinical presentation, social determinants of health, pathogenesis and recovery, and interventions.



For more information go to https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/events/2023/tackling-brain-and-muscle-dysfunction-ards-survivors
Runtime: 5 hours