You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIDCD Director’s Seminar Series: Advancing the Science of Communication to Improve Lives – “Improving the Clinical Research Ecosystem” Air date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D., will discuss the recent over-the-counter hearing aid final rule and the potential impact on hearing health innovation in the marketplace and access to hearing devices. Following Dr. Califf’s presentation, NIDCD Director Debara L. Tucci, M.D., M.S., M.B.A., will moderate a follow-up discussion with several NIH leaders. The NIDCD Director’s Seminar Series will feature next-generation research that advances the science of hearing, balance, taste, smell, voice, speech, and language. Seminar topics are designed to align with the themes and priorities of the 2023-2027 NIDCD Strategic Plan, including innovations with the potential to improve the lives of people with hearing loss and other communication disorders. Author: Robert M. Califf, M.D., Commissioner of Food and Drugs, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Runtime: 1 hour