Elucidating the Role of Circadian Biology and Meal Timing in Cardiometabolic Health (Day 2) Air date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will host a virtual workshop that aims to explore the connections between circadian rhythms and nutrition as it relates to the development of cardiometabolic disease. Academic and clinical investigators will discuss emerging research linking circadian and nutrition science. They also will identify opportunities to apply these discoveries into clinical practice to improve prevention, treatment, and health outcomes. Session topics include: Basic-to-Translational Research Meal Timing, Eating Patterns, and Human Health Outcomes Nutrition Priorities from Federal Partners Clinical Evidence for Effective Interventions This free workshop, which is open to the public, aligns with the goals of the NIH Common Fund’s Nutrition for Precision Health powered by the All of Us Research Program, NHLBI nutrition research priorities, and the NIH Sleep Research Plan.



For more information go to https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/events/2023/chrononutrition-elucidating-role-circadian-biology-and-meal-timing-cardiometabolic Author: NHLBI, NIH Runtime: 4 hours