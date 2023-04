You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

DataWorks! Prize Symposium (Day 2) Air date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: FASEB and NIH will host a symposium to share best practices in data sharing and reuse and celebrate the achievements of DataWorks! Prize participants. The symposium will feature conversations with prize winners about shared learnings and tactics research teams can use to advance scientific discovery through data sharing and reuse. The symposium will feature presenters from across data science disciplines speaking on a range of subjects, including: Clinical data management Biomedical research data sharing and reuse FAIR data principles and implementation Author: Office of Data Science Strategy Runtime: 4 hours