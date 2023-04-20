NHLBI Obesity, Nutrition and Physical Activity Seminar: Intermittent Fasting and the Circadian Clock: Does When You Eat Affect Your Health?

Description:

NHLBI Obesity, Nutrition and Physical Activity Seminar In this one-hour webinar, Dr. Courtney M. Peterson, PhD, MSc, MA, MS, will present an overview of “Intermittent Fasting and the Circadian Clock: Does When You Eat Affect Your Health?” She will focus on time-restricted eating (TRE), a form of intermittent fasting that involves eating in a daily window of 10 hours or less, and cover what is known about how effective TRE is in humans. Dr. Peterson will also provide an introduction to circadian rhythms and their role in affecting metabolism and cardiovascular health. Finally, she will discuss human studies of how the time of day that we eat affects our health, with a focus on those testing the old adage “Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper.” Dr. Peterson is an Associate Professor in Nutrition Sciences at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and an internationally-recognized researcher in the field of intermittent fasting and meal timing. Dr. Peterson conducted the first controlled feeding trial of intermittent fasting in humans and was the first to test early time-restricted eating (eTRE) in humans. Currently, she is the lead investigator of seven clinical trials on time-restricted eating, including two of the largest studies of intermittent fasting in humans. Her research has been featured in more than 50 media outlets, including NBC Nightly News, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Good Morning America, and the BBC.