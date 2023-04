You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

A Facilitated Discussion Part 2: Excessive Use of Force NIH Only Air date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: A follow up to “ A Facilitated Discussion on Police Brutality” on March 21st, this forum is an opportunity to focus more extensively on Q&A with Dr. Gilman and representatives from the NIH Police, NIH Office of EDI, and the UNITE initiative. Author: Dr. James Gilman, CEO, NIH Clinical Center and Leslie Campbell, Acting Chief, NIH Division of Police, Office of Research Services Runtime: 1 hour