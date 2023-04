You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH/FDA IIG Seminar - Enfu Hui HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Dr. Hui is an associate professor at UCSD, leading a research laboratory on investigating the mechanisms of immune checkpoints, using cell-free membrane reconstitution, time-resolved live cell microscopy and cutting-edge cell biology approaches. Dr. Hui's laboratory recently uncovered two novel aspects of PD-L1/PD-1 signaling. Intracellularly, Dr. Hui and his group showed that the T cell costimulatory receptor CD28 is a primary target of PD-1 associated phosphatases. Extracellularly, they discovered that PD-L1, a key weapon of tumor cells, can be neutralized in cis by PD-1 expressed on the same cells. Dr. Hui continues to elucidate the PD-1 signaling pathway by the identification of novel regulators and targets of PD-1. In addition, his laboratory is investigating whether and how additional brakes operate in conjunction with PD-1 to "turn off" T cell activity. They are identifying the triggering molecules that turn these brakes on, and signal transducers these brakes recruit to suppress the immune response. Dr. Hui's findings are contributing to the development of novel biomarkers and drug targets of cancer immunotherapy.



